Kogi Assembly Asks Chief Judge To Set Up Impeachment Panel For Deputy Gov

The Kogi State House of Assembly has directed the Chief Judge in the state, Justice Nasir Ajanah, to set up a seven-man committee to proceed with the impeachment of the deputy governor, Mr Simon Achuba.

The lawmakers gave the directive during Tuesday’s plenary in the legislative chamber of the Assembly complex in Lokoja, the state capital.

This followed a motion raised by the Majority Leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello, the lawmaker representing Ajaokuta state constituency.

He cited Section 188 (4) of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, as amended to support his motion.

Bello explained that he raised the motion following the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against the deputy governor by the House.

He said the failure of Mr Achuba to respond to the allegation within the 14 days given by law warranted no further debates, but for the next step to be taken.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Muhammed, from Ankpa State Constituency I, seconded the motion.

Thereafter, the Speaker called for the voting of members in support and against the motion.

Nineteen out of the 25 members of the House voted in support of the motion.

The Speaker, thereby, directed the clerk of the House to communicate the directive of the lawmakers to the judicial arm of government in the state.