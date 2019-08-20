EFCC Accuses Ambode’s Supporters Of Injuring Three Officials, Damaging Vehicle

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused supporters of the former governor of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode of injuring three officials of the commission and damaging its official vehicle.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the anti-graft agency raided the home of the former governor.

A statement by the spokesman to the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren says, “the attempt by Operatives of EFCC to execute a search warrant on the residences of a former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode was on Tuesday August 20, 2019 resisted by hoodlums loyal to the governor.

READ ALSO: EFCC Raids Ambode’s Home

“The thugs attacked the Operatives and vandalized their vehicle.

“The Commission had obtained valid warrant to conduct search on Ambode’s residences in Park View, Ikoyi and country home in Epe, as part of ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance”.

Mr Uwajaren further explained that the Commission’s operatives were attacked and prevented from executing the search warrant in Epe by irate youths who injured three officers and damaged EFCC official vehicle.

“The attack was totally unprovoked as the Commission’s operatives were civic and did not molest anybody”.

He noted that the commission frowns at the attempt to manipulate the video of the search to create the wrong impression that officers of the agency molested residents at the Epe home of the governor.

According to him, “It is also not true that the search, was an attempt to plant foreign currencies in the home of the former governor”.