Neymar Participates In PSG Training Amid Reports Of Barcelona Deal

Neymar took part in Paris Saint-Germain training on Thursday afternoon amid reports that an agreement had been reached that would see the Brazilian return to Barcelona.

The world’s most expensive player was the last to take to the training field in a session attended by a large contingent of journalists and broadcast live on PSG’s own television channel.

READ ALSO: Van Dijk Wins UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year Award

A short while earlier, Italian broadcaster Skysport claimed PSG had finally agreed to sell Neymar back to Barcelona, two years after signing him for 222 million euros ($264 million at the time).

Meanwhile, Catalan radio station RAC1 reported that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was in Monaco — where the Champions League group stage draw was due to take place on Thursday evening — and would take part in negotiations with PSG.

Neymar, scorer of 51 goals in 58 appearances in his two years at PSG, has not featured for his current club this season amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

AFP