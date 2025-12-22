Neymar Undergoes Surgery For Meniscus Injury

Neymar has undergone a successful operation on his left knee to repair a damaged meniscus, his club Santos said on Monday.

The 33-year-old endured a difficult season with Santos as he played through the injury to help the club avoid relegation from Brazil’s top flight.

Brazil’s national team doctor performed the arthroscopic surgery, having previously operated on Neymar for a foot fracture as well as the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he suffered against Uruguay in October 2023.

Neymar is expected to require a recovery period of around a month. His Santos contract expires at the end of the year but he is in talks with the club over a new deal.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has not played for Brazil in over two years but is hoping to be fit and figure in coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar is Brazil’s record goalscorer with 79 goals from 128 matches.

