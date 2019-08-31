Three Killed In Niger Boat Accident

Three persons have died in a boat accident which occurred on the River Kaduna at Wuya village, along Bida-Mokwa road.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the incident occurred around 12:00 pm on Friday, however, the agency only received the news on Saturday morning.

According to the NEMA Public Relations Officer, Mr Ibrahim Audu, a man and his two children from Edati local government lost their lives in the incident and only the peddler of the boat survived.

He further stated that their corpses have been recovered for burial.

Boat accidents have gradually become a regular occurrence in Niger State especially at the peak of the raining season.

Weeks prior to this recent incident, over 15 persons were reported to have died in a similar accident on River Malale in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.