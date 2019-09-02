MNJTF Kills Several ISWAP Terrorists, Destroys Equipment In Borno

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has killed several ISWAP terrorists and destroyed their equipment including weapons, ammunition and logistics in Tumbum Rego, northern Borno.

The incident occurred on Saturday as the terrorists were preparing to launch an offensive on the troops.

In a statement by the Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, N’Djamena – Chad, Colonel Timothy Antigha, says Battle damage assessment has indicated that the air interdiction had a devastating impact, as pockets of ISWAP build up and logistics hidden under trees in Tumbum Rego have been in ruined.

In a related development, ISWAP assets in Mallam Zuberu and Alagarno were also targeted and neutralized. Similarly, improvised explosive devices planted by ISWAP operatives in Layi Koura area of Nguigmi in Niger Republic was discovered and defused by troops.

In the past couple of weeks, ISWAP suicide bombers struck in Kaiga – kindjiria; a rural community in the Republic of Chad as well as Gubio in Borno State, in an effort by ISWAP to revamp its dream of establishing a caliphate in parts of Northern Nigeria and other areas of the Lake Chad Basin.

“This blow by the MNJTF will further plunge the leadership and followership of ISWAP into more despair”.

See Photos Below: