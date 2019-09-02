Groups Protest At British High Commission Over Award Of $9.6bn To P&ID

The coalition of civil society groups on Monday protested the award of a $9.6 billion fine against Nigeria by a United Kingdom court following a botched oil deal with P&ID.

Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) is the British engineering firm at the centre of the award by the UK court against Nigeria.

The protesters gathered at the British and Irish Embassies in Abuja carrying various placards calling on authorities to promptly act on the matter.

The group is asking the court to overturn the judgement claiming it was politically motivated and that the private company involved did not follow due process in the oil contract deal.

The award in favour of P&ID followed an alleged breach of a 2010 gas contract agreement by the company and the Nigerian government.

See photos from the protest below…