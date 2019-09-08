Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Group Standings

The battle for spots in Euro 2020 continued on Sunday with matches played in Groups D, F, and J.

Below is a look at the group tables after the matches:

Group A

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

England: 3 3 0 0 14 1 9

Kosovo: 4 2 2 0 7 5 8

Czech Rep: 4 2 0 2 6 8 6

Montenegro 4 0 2 2 3 10 2

Bulgaria 5 0 2 3 5 11 2

Group B

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Ukraine 5 4 1 0 11 1 13

Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Luxembourg 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Serbia 4 1 1 2 7 11 4

Lithuania 4 0 1 3 3 10 1

Group C

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Northern Ireland 4 4 0 0 7 2 12

Germany 4 3 0 1 15 6 9

Netherlands 3 2 0 1 10 5 6

Belarus 5 1 0 4 3 10 3

Estonia 4 0 0 4 2 14 0

Group D

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Rep. Ireland 5 3 2 0 6 2 11

Denmark 5 2 3 0 15 5 9

Switzerland 4 2 2 0 10 4 8

Georgia 5 1 1 3 4 8 4

Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 0 16 0

Group E

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Hungary 4 3 0 1 6 4 9

Croatia 4 3 0 1 9 4 9

Wales 4 2 0 2 4 4 6

Slovakia 4 2 0 2 7 6 6

Azerbaijan 4 0 0 4 4 12 0

Group F

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Spain 6 6 0 0 17 3 18

Sweden 6 3 2 1 13 8 11

Romania 6 3 1 2 13 7 10

Norway 6 2 3 1 11 8 9

Malta 6 1 0 5 2 13 3

Faroes 6 0 0 6 3 20 0

Group G

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Poland 5 4 0 1 8 2 12

Austria 5 3 0 2 13 6 9

Israel 5 2 2 1 9 8 8

Slovenia 5 2 2 1 9 3 8

North Macedonia 5 1 2 2 6 8 5

Latvia 5 0 0 5 1 19 0

Group H

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

France 5 4 0 1 16 3 12

Turkey 5 4 0 1 10 2 12

Iceland 5 4 0 1 8 5 12

Albania 5 2 0 3 6 7 6

Moldova 5 1 0 4 2 13 3

Andorra 5 0 0 5 0 11 0

Group I

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Belgium 5 5 0 0 15 1 15

Russia 5 4 0 1 17 4 12

Kazakhstan 5 2 1 2 8 8 7

Scotland 5 2 0 3 5 9 6

Cyprus 5 1 1 3 7 6 4

San Marino 5 0 0 5 0 24 0

Group J

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Italy 6 6 0 0 18 3 18

Finland 6 4 0 2 8 4 12

Armenia 6 3 0 3 12 11 9

Bosnia-Herzegovina 6 2 1 3 12 11 7

Greece 6 1 2 3 7 10 5

Liechtenstein 6 0 1 5 1 19 1

