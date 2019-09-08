Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Group Standings
The battle for spots in Euro 2020 continued on Sunday with matches played in Groups D, F, and J.
Below is a look at the group tables after the matches:
Group A
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
England: 3 3 0 0 14 1 9
Kosovo: 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
Czech Rep: 4 2 0 2 6 8 6
Montenegro 4 0 2 2 3 10 2
Bulgaria 5 0 2 3 5 11 2
Group B
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Ukraine 5 4 1 0 11 1 13
Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
Luxembourg 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Serbia 4 1 1 2 7 11 4
Lithuania 4 0 1 3 3 10 1
Group C
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Northern Ireland 4 4 0 0 7 2 12
Germany 4 3 0 1 15 6 9
Netherlands 3 2 0 1 10 5 6
Belarus 5 1 0 4 3 10 3
Estonia 4 0 0 4 2 14 0
Group D
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Rep. Ireland 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
Denmark 5 2 3 0 15 5 9
Switzerland 4 2 2 0 10 4 8
Georgia 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 0 16 0
Group E
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Hungary 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
Croatia 4 3 0 1 9 4 9
Wales 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
Slovakia 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
Azerbaijan 4 0 0 4 4 12 0
Group F
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Spain 6 6 0 0 17 3 18
Sweden 6 3 2 1 13 8 11
Romania 6 3 1 2 13 7 10
Norway 6 2 3 1 11 8 9
Malta 6 1 0 5 2 13 3
Faroes 6 0 0 6 3 20 0
Group G
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Poland 5 4 0 1 8 2 12
Austria 5 3 0 2 13 6 9
Israel 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
Slovenia 5 2 2 1 9 3 8
North Macedonia 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
Latvia 5 0 0 5 1 19 0
Group H
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
France 5 4 0 1 16 3 12
Turkey 5 4 0 1 10 2 12
Iceland 5 4 0 1 8 5 12
Albania 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
Moldova 5 1 0 4 2 13 3
Andorra 5 0 0 5 0 11 0
Group I
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Belgium 5 5 0 0 15 1 15
Russia 5 4 0 1 17 4 12
Kazakhstan 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Scotland 5 2 0 3 5 9 6
Cyprus 5 1 1 3 7 6 4
San Marino 5 0 0 5 0 24 0
Group J
(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Italy 6 6 0 0 18 3 18
Finland 6 4 0 2 8 4 12
Armenia 6 3 0 3 12 11 9
Bosnia-Herzegovina 6 2 1 3 12 11 7
Greece 6 1 2 3 7 10 5
Liechtenstein 6 0 1 5 1 19 1
AFP
More on Sports
Advertisement