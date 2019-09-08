Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Group Standings

Updated September 8, 2019
Spain's forward Rodrigo vies with Faroe Islands' defender Rogvi Baldvinsson (L) beside Spain's midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal (R) during their Group F qualifier at the El Molinon stadium in Gijon on September 8, 2019.

 

The battle for spots in Euro 2020 continued on Sunday with matches played in Groups D, F, and J.

Below is a look at the group tables after the matches:

Group A

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

England: 3 3 0 0 14 1 9

Kosovo: 4 2 2 0 7 5 8

Czech Rep: 4 2 0 2 6 8 6

Montenegro 4 0 2 2 3 10 2

Bulgaria 5 0 2 3 5 11 2

Group B

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Ukraine 5 4 1 0 11 1 13

Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Luxembourg 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Serbia 4 1 1 2 7 11 4

Lithuania 4 0 1 3 3 10 1

Group C

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Northern Ireland 4 4 0 0 7 2 12

Germany 4 3 0 1 15 6 9

Netherlands 3 2 0 1 10 5 6

Belarus 5 1 0 4 3 10 3

Estonia 4 0 0 4 2 14 0

 

Group D

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Rep. Ireland 5 3 2 0 6 2 11

Denmark 5 2 3 0 15 5 9

Switzerland 4 2 2 0 10 4 8

Georgia 5 1 1 3 4 8 4

Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 0 16 0

Group E

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Hungary 4 3 0 1 6 4 9

Croatia 4 3 0 1 9 4 9

Wales 4 2 0 2 4 4 6

Slovakia 4 2 0 2 7 6 6

Azerbaijan 4 0 0 4 4 12 0

Group F

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Spain 6 6 0 0 17 3 18

Sweden 6 3 2 1 13 8 11

Romania 6 3 1 2 13 7 10

Norway 6 2 3 1 11 8 9

Malta 6 1 0 5 2 13 3

Faroes 6 0 0 6 3 20 0

Group G

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Poland 5 4 0 1 8 2 12

Austria 5 3 0 2 13 6 9

Israel 5 2 2 1 9 8 8

Slovenia 5 2 2 1 9 3 8

North Macedonia 5 1 2 2 6 8 5

Latvia 5 0 0 5 1 19 0

Group H

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

France 5 4 0 1 16 3 12

Turkey 5 4 0 1 10 2 12

Iceland 5 4 0 1 8 5 12

Albania 5 2 0 3 6 7 6

Moldova 5 1 0 4 2 13 3

Andorra 5 0 0 5 0 11 0

Group I

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Belgium 5 5 0 0 15 1 15

Russia 5 4 0 1 17 4 12

Kazakhstan 5 2 1 2 8 8 7

Scotland 5 2 0 3 5 9 6

Cyprus 5 1 1 3 7 6 4

San Marino 5 0 0 5 0 24 0

Group J

(played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Italy 6 6 0 0 18 3 18

Finland 6 4 0 2 8 4 12

Armenia 6 3 0 3 12 11 9

Bosnia-Herzegovina 6 2 1 3 12 11 7

Greece 6 1 2 3 7 10 5

Liechtenstein 6 0 1 5 1 19 1

 

AFP



