Why I Initially Rejected Frodd’s Love Advances – Esther BBNaija Ex-Housemate

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Esther Agunbiade, says she initially rejected Frodd, a fellow housemate’s love advances because she needed to be cautious around him.

Fondly called Queen Esther by her fans, she explained in an interview with Channels Television that although she noticed from the first week that she had some things in common with Frodd, she still needed time to study if she is not being ‘played.’

“Towards the end of the first week, he was already telling me that he liked me. I thought to myself that this is a game and anything can be anybody’s game plan and I do not want to be anybody’s game plan.

“So, I was being cautious around him.

“I am somebody that likes her space and the first week, Frodd already wanted to start sleeping in my bed,” she said.

Esther was, however, quick to dismiss criticisms concerning Frodd.

She said the housemate is misunderstood by many and is only someone with intense emotions.

“Frodd is very intense with his feelings and his emotions. A lot of things will easily get to him.

“Frodd was the first person I had a serious conversation with in the house and we found a common interest in our love for watching movies. So, the conversation just flowed from there.”

She added that it was important for her to ‘second guess’ almost everybody’s action in the first week as they are all in Biggie’s House for a game.

“Majorly, in the first week, I was observing people and I wasn’t sure if he (Frodd) had ulterior motive for expressing his intentions.

“It takes a while for me to start to warm up to people.

“Three months – which is the duration of the big brother show – is a long time but outside of that it could take a year for me to get to know somebody and it’s like he compressed one year into one week, that doesn’t work for me.”

She however rooted for Frodd to win the 60 million star prize and hope to fund space in Nigeria’s bubbling entertainment industry.