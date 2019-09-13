Policeman Reportedly Kills Motorcyclist In Jigawa

A commercial motorcyclist has been reportedly killed by a police officer for violating traffic rules in Jigawa State, north-west Nigeria.

According to the Chairman of Motorcyclist Association in Dutse, Mr Adamu Idris, Mr Yunusa Isma’il aged 35 was killed on Monday in the state capital.

He told reporters on Friday that the victim was hit with a stick by the security officer at the Ibrahim Aliyu Bypass Road after he was said to have driven his motorcycle against the traffic.

Idris added that the incident prompted a violent protest which resulted in the vandalisation of the police officer’s personal vehicle.

He, however, said the officer fled the scene after other motorcyclists trooped to the area.

The police authorities in the state also confirmed the incident.

Mr Abdu Jinjiri, the Public Relations Officer in Jigawa, told Channels Television that the police officers who were on duty at the spot reported the incident but denied claims that the motorcyclist was hit.

He said on spotting police vehicle, late Isma’il attempted to turn but in the process, he fell and hurt his head.

The Police Command’s spokesman explained that the security officials rushed him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He added that an angry mob attacked the police vehicle and other officers who were on duty.

Jinjiri noted that the case, because of the controversy surrounding it, has been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Abuja where a thorough investigation would be carried out by the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID).