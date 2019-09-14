Six Killed As Gunmen Attack Village In Kaduna

At least six people were killed and one person injured when gunmen attacked Udawa village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the gunmen in their large numbers invaded the community at about 4am on Saturday morning, and started shooting sporadically, which led to the death of the six villagers.

They however, said that the mission or reason for the latest attack by the gunmen is yet to be ascertained

Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesman of Kaduna state police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says that the hoodlums apart from attacking the villagers, also rustled some unidentified number of cattle and escaped.

He however disclose that a team of police operatives have been deployed to the community upon receipt of the attack, for possible arrest of the culprits and recovery of the rustled cattle.