DPR Seals Five Filling Stations, Threatens To Withdraw Operational Licenses

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has threatened to withdraw the operational licenses of five filling stations in Adamawa State.

According to the Acting Controller DPR, Adamawa and Taraba state, Laminga Mohammed, the stations erred by under dispensing of petroleum product.

Addressing journalists in Yola, the capital, on Friday, Mohammed said some stations were not sealed because their activities conformed to the operational regulations of the DPR, and those caught will be penalised before they are reopened.

“So many stations were sealed, but some were not sealed. Those ones that were not sealed, the department is happy with their activities.

“Those that were sealed, most of them, the firefighting facilities are either inadequate or they are not there at all.

“Some of them also, their pumps were under dispensing with 10.5, meaning in every 10 litres dispensed to a customer, .5 litre is out. If a customer is buying 20 litres, he is sold 18 litres, of which the department cannot condone, so we have to seal and then show the marketers the TSA to pay the fines into the FG account before they are reopened,” he added.

Mr Mohammed warned that more surveillance exercise will be carried out and operational licences of defaulters will be withdrawn.