Why There’s Been A Delay In Delivery Of Road Projects – Fashola

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has explained the reason why there has been a delay in delivery of road projects across the country.

Speaking during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, he noted that while approval by the council is one challenge, funding is another major challenge.

He further stated that other challenges encountered by the government bother on lack of co-operation by the communities and payment of compensation.

The minister again noted that there’s a pending amount of N10 billion as unpaid compensation for the second Niger bridge amongst several others.

Meanwhile, he denied reports that there are currently about 20,000 abandoned projects across the country.