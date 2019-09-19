Nasarawa Security: Government To Introduce Monthly Meeting In Respective LGAs

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule says a monthly security meeting will be introduced in the respective local government areas of the state under the watch of traditional rulers and security personnel to review challenges peculiar to each of them as to come up with a way forward.

Governor Sule revealed this at an expanded Security Council meeting held Thursday at the council chambers of the governor’s house with all security heads and the chairman of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council , HRH Sidi Bage.

READ ALSO: NEC Approves N100bn For Implementation Of National Livestock Transformation Plan

“One of the items that we have that is coming up is a situation where there will be some kind of monthly meeting between traditional rulers and the security agencies in every local government. The essence of having that type of meeting is for them to be able to assist us with information,” the governor said.

He assured systems will be put in place to ensure that the security situation of the state is improved.