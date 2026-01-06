Police Rescue Four Children In Nasarawa

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have rescued four abducted children and reunited them with their families, following an intelligence-led operation.

The Command’s spokesman, Rahman Nansel, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lafia on Tuesday.

Nansel stated that the rescue followed a report received on December 31, 2025 at the New Nyanya Division in Karu LGA, concerning the disappearance of the children under suspicious circumstances.

According to him, the command immediately launched a discreet and thorough investigation upon receiving the report.

READ ALSO: Troops Foil Abduction In Taraba, Rescue Three Victims

He explained that detectives of the command, working in collaboration with operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, acted on credible intelligence to trace the suspects’ hideout, where the children were recovered unhurt.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the children were allegedly abducted by one Abraham Asoje, 28, in conspiracy with one Joy Bolaje, 29, both of Ado Junction in the LGA.

“The suspects reportedly kept the children in confinement before the timely intervention of the police,” Nansel added.

He further stated that the children had since been reunited with their families, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects, who were said to be at large.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Shetima Mohammed, to have commended the professionalism, dedication and swift response of the operatives involved in the operation.

Nansel added that the commissioner reassured residents of the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, particularly the safety of children and other vulnerable persons in the state.