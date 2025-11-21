Police Dismiss Report Of Pupils’ Abduction In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has dismissed a viral report alleging the abduction of two pupils from St. Peter’s Academy in the Rukubi area of the state.

The Command disclosed this in a statement on Friday, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, for the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed.

It said that the report claiming that kidnappers invaded the school in the Doma Local Government Area and abducted two pupils was “false and not reflective of the true state of affairs”.

“On 21/11/2025 at about 1000hrs, an unverified report filtered in alleging that two pupils of St. Peter’s Academy were abducted while engaging in sporting activities on the school field.

“In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Mohammed, promptly deployed a combined team of Police operatives and military personnel stationed within the general area to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the pupils had sighted some hunters carrying Dane guns and, out of fear, fled, mistaking them for kidnappers. The area was thoroughly combed, and normalcy was immediately restored,” the statement read.

Proprietor Debunks Abduction

The school’s proprietor, Peter Zabutu, also confirmed the claim was false, explaining the incident and stressing that no pupils were abducted.

He said, “Today, Friday, they always observe the second period for their physical and health education. So, they went to the school field for the exercise.

“Two of the pupils, when they saw the hunter passing by, ran to their teacher and told him that they saw people with guns. In the process, the teacher said, ‘Okay, let everybody start going to school; they will stay behind to follow them.’ They started running to school,” he said.

“When they told their teachers, the teachers dismissed them to start moving to the school premises. Some of them, who might have taken the report to the teacher, started shouting that they saw kidnappers.

“When the others heard ‘kidnappers,’ they started running out of the school gate. Before we knew it, some pupils reached home and told their parents that kidnappers had come to kidnap their pupils. It was a rumour.

“For over three hours now, we have not had any parents coming to ask for a missing child,” the proprietor added.

The Command urged the public to disregard the rumour and advised journalists to verify information “before publication in order to avoid misleading the public.”

Wave Of Abductions

There have been growing concerns over the spate of attacks and abductions by bandits in the country.

In Niger State, gunmen attacked St Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri on Friday, kidnapping an undisclosed number of students.

Sources said the attackers arrived on more than 60 motorcycles and shot the school’s gatekeeper, who sustained serious injuries.’

At least 30 worshippers were taken during an attack on a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, which also left three people dead on Tuesday.

The bandits have since demanded ₦100 million for each of the abducted worshippers.

In Kebbi State, gunmen abducted 26 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town early on Monday.

In view of the security situation, President Bola Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi to oversee rescue efforts.

President Tinubu also postponed his planned trips to Johannesburg and Angola