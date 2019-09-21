Promoting Unity In Diversity Is In Our Best Interest – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace and promote unity in all parts of the country.

Professor Osinbajo believes this is in the best interest of the nation and its people, adding that the country is better and stronger staying united.

“It is a significant lesson that we have learned from history that we are better together than apart. In other words, promoting unity in diversity is in our best interest,” he said on Saturday in Osun State.

The vice president made the remarks in his speech at the 8th Convocation Lecture of the Osun State University in Osogbo, the state capital.

In the speech entitled ‘Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds Key to Africa’s Development’, he insisted that Nigeria “is bound to succeed.”

Professor Osinbajo traced the history of Nigeria’s unity to its leaders who championed the nation to gain independence in 1960.

He noted that unlike countries such as Ghana and Kenya among other African nations that had a single dominant political figure to lead them at independence, Nigeria had three remarkable men and several others.

The vice president said, “Nigeria had Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, and Obafemi Awolowo. These three influential leaders came from diverse backgrounds.

“They possess strong will and naturally had diverse and conflicting views but interestingly, all three of them were in agreement. Everywhere in the world where people have succeeded, the rule is first, merit.”

Professor Osinbajo described the country as a leading nation among other African countries and urged the citizens to support efforts at ensuring unity.

He insisted that despite the challenges facing the country, Nigeria has continued to hold the key to development in the continent.

In his address, the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, congratulate the graduands and urged them to give back to the society what the institute has positively impacted on them.

The event was also attended by academics, politicians, traditional rulers, as well as various public office holders among others.