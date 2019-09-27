Tacha Disqualified From BBNaija Reality Show

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha has been disqualified from the reality show.

The 23-year-old who has been one of the most controversial housemates in this year’s season was disqualified on Friday evening after she and fellow housemate, Mercy got involved in a fight earlier in the day.

Their disagreement started when the Head Of House, Seyi, called everyone to the lounge so they could read their task for the day from Biggie’s scroll.

However, Mercy who had just finished having her bath came out late for the reading – a situation which got Tacha upset and she began to reign insults on Mercy who was quick to insult her back.

This resulted in a heated exchange of words which later turned violent.

Biggie gave the verdict on the actions later on Friday when he assembled all housemates to the lounge and played back footages of the fight that had ensued.

Apart from disqualifying Tacha, Big Brother also issued two strikes to Mercy for acts of provocation.

Immediately both verdicts were announced, she broke down in tears while Tacha went to pack her luggage to leave the PepperDem House.