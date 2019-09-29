Rangers Star Defoe In Stable Condition After Car Crash

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe said he was “fine” after a car crash following Saturday’s 5-0 win against Aberdeen.

Defoe’s car was in a collision near the Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow but the former Tottenham and England star was not hurt.

The 36-year-old posted a clip on social media after the smash on Balshagray Avenue at around 1700 GMT.

Defoe had scored in his Scottish Premiership club’s victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox just hours earlier.

Defoe thanked fans for their messages on Instagram, adding: “I’m fine, I’m all good, I’m just going to go home and rest up.

“Still a bit in shock but I’m all good. Thank you for all your messages again.”

Rangers said on Twitter: “RangersFC can confirm there was a collision involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured.”

AFP