Yellow Fever Kills 16 In Bauchi

No fewer than 16 people have been killed from the recent outbreak of Yellow Fever in Bauchi State.

The Executive Chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to him, the increase in the death toll followed the citizens’ rejection of vaccination during the state-wide exercise.

Speaking further, he stated that no fewer than 119 suspected cases of yellow fever were recorded in the state out of which 20 tested positive and 16 already dead.

He explained that the state is planning to go into all the areas where the outbreak had been confirmed to carry out a door to door spraying and fumigation exercise.