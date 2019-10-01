Advertisement

Pellegrini Out For Two Months After Foot Surgery

Channels Television  
Updated October 1, 2019
AS Roma Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and CSKA Moscow’s Slovenian midfielder Jaka Bijol vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between PFC CSKA Moscow and AS Roma at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on November 7, 2018. Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP

 

Italy international midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has been ruled out for two months after undergoing foot surgery, his Serie A club Roma said Tuesday.

“Pellegrini underwent a corrective procedure on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot,” the club said in a statement.

The surgery was successful and Pellegrini should “complete his recovery in around 60 days,” it added.

Pellegrini will miss Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Greece in Rome on October 12, when the Azzurri could seal their spot in next year’s continental tournament.

The 23-year-old, who has 12 caps, scored his first goal for Italy in a Euro 2020 qualifying win over Armenia last month.

AFP



More on Sports

Aubameyang Denies Man Utd Morale-Boosting Win Over Arsenal

Edris Retains World 5,000 Metres Title

Bayern Boss Kovac Praises Pochettino For Tottenham Progress

Juve Need To ‘Lighten Up’ In Champions League Quest, Says Sarri

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement