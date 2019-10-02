Governorship Election: Tribunal Upholds Lalong’s Victory

The Plateau State Election Tribunal has upheld the election victory of Simon Lalong as the governor of the state.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Halimat Saleeman, in a unanimous decision of the tribunal threw out the petitioner’s case on the grounds that the petition is weak along the line of law and therefore cannot sway justice to the side of the petitioner.

The petition was therefore dismissed in its entirety and the declaration of Simon Lalong by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Governorship election became valid.