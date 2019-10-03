Advertisement

Nigeria’s Olympic Silver Medalist, Isaac Promise Dies At 31

Channels Television  
Updated October 3, 2019

 

Nigerian football international, Isaac Promise Isaac, has died.

Promise who captained Nigeria to the 2008 Olympic silver medal and scored 79 goals in 11 professional seasons in Turkey, died late Wednesday after collapsing at his apartment gym in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

At the time of his death Isaac Promise was aged 31.

The Nigerian football body and the Isaac’s club, Austin Bold FC, confirmed the death via Twitter on Thursday.



