Nigeria’s Olympic Silver Medalist, Isaac Promise Dies At 31
Nigerian football international, Isaac Promise Isaac, has died.
Promise who captained Nigeria to the 2008 Olympic silver medal and scored 79 goals in 11 professional seasons in Turkey, died late Wednesday after collapsing at his apartment gym in Austin, Texas, authorities said.
At the time of his death Isaac Promise was aged 31.
The Nigerian football body and the Isaac’s club, Austin Bold FC, confirmed the death via Twitter on Thursday.
We are sad to hear of the sudden demise of former @NGSuperEagles forward, Isaac Promise. Promise was captain of the Beijing Olympics’ Eagles squad that won silver. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. May his soul Rest In Peace, Amen. pic.twitter.com/R7o5rLVdTr
