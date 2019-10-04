University Don Abducted In Ondo Regains Freedom

The University Don abducted by gunmen along the highway at Elegbeka, via Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Professor Valentine Aleto has regained his freedom.

The Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph confirmed this to Channels Television in a telephone conversation.

Prof. Aleto a former Vice-Chancellor of the African University in Bayelsa State, is presently a Professor at the Faculty of Agriculture, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.

Channels Television gathered that a ransom of 20 million naira was demanded by the abductors from the family of the professor.

The police spokesman could not ascertain whether the ransom was paid before he was released.

He however, informed that the police are still on the trail of the abductors and hope to apprehend them in no distant time.