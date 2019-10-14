Advertisement

Vorm Returns To Tottenham Over Lloris Absence

Updated October 14, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur player Michel Vorm (R) comes in for the redcarded Tottenham Hotspur player Hugo Lloris during the UEFA Champions League, Group B football match between PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur on October 24, 2018 at Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands – Photo Joep Leenen / Pro Shots / DPPI

 

Tottenham have re-signed goalkeeper Michel Vorm on a deal until the end of the season to cover for the injured Hugo Lloris.

The 35-year-old was released by Spurs in the summer but has been unable to find a new club.

Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton last week and has been ruled out for the rest of the year.

Vorm has returned to the club to strengthen the goalkeeping ranks, where Paulo Gazzaniga is the only fit senior professional.

A club statement read: “As a free agent, Michel has been able to re-sign outside of the two designated annual transfer windows and will provide additional goalkeeping cover following the elbow injury sustained by Hugo in the match at Brighton earlier this month.”

Vorm initially joined Spurs in 2014 from Swansea and made 47 appearances in five years as an understudy to Lloris.

His last outing was in a 2-2 Champions League draw at PSV Eindhoven last October.

AFP



