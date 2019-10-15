Senate Asks FG To Declare Emergency On Federal Roads

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on federal roads across the country.

Lawmakers in the Senate made the request during Tuesday’s plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

This followed a motion raised by Senator Gershom Bassey from Cross River State who decried the deplorable state of federal roads in Nigeria.

Senator Bassey also informed the Senate that the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has failed to remit the five per cent user charge of fuel pump price to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), as stipulated in the Act for the rehabilitation of federal roads.

In its resolution, the Senate ordered its committees on Petroleum and FERMA to investigate the alleged non-remittance of funds by PPPRA for the rehabilitation of roads in the country.

