FG Set To Commence Rehabilitation Of Lagos/Sango-Ota Expressway

The Federal Government says it is set to immediately commence the rehabilitation of failed portions of the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta federal highway.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, announced this on Tuesday during a teleconference between the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the minister’s team.

This followed an intervention by Governor Abiodun over the deplorable state of federal roads in that corridor.

In an earlier statement, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, had said areas of immediate attention are the failed portions around Sango-Ota on the Lagos – Abeokuta express road and the Otta – Idiroko road.

According to him, those portions of the federal roads have become a nightmare to motorists and commuters.

A team of engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works is now expected on Thursday for preparatory assessment ahead of the rehabilitation works.

Present at the meeting called at the instance of Governor Abiodun was the Minister; Managing Director, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi; Director of Federal Highway (Construction and Rehabilitation), Engr Folorunso Esan; among others.

Governor Abiodun assured residents of the state that his administration will leave no stone unturned in his commitment to building and upgrading public infrastructure across the state.