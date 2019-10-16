Onyebuchi Wins Gold At World Beach Games

African champion Blessing Onyebuchi has wrapped up a memorable outing for Nigeria at the inaugural ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar with a gold medal in the women’s +70kg category

Onyebuchi overpowered Ecuador’s Rosangela Reasco Valdez 3-0 in a one-sided final in to secure a well-deserved gold for Nigeria at the famous Katara beach.

The Edo State-born wrestler had earlier defeated Iryna Pasichnyk of Ukraine 3-2 in the semi-finals to book a place in the gold medal bout. She also demolished Aysegul Ozbege of Turkey 4-0 and outclassed Brazilian Aline Ferraira 3-0 in the previous rounds.

In an earlier contest, Nigeria’s other representative at the competition, Mercy Genesis narrowly lost 3-2 to Brazilian Kamila Barbosa Vito Da Silva to settle for silver in the 50kg class.

The multiple African champion, Genesis had already defeated Da Silva 4-2 in the group stage, but was unfortunate in the final.

Their performance in Doha is another confirmation of the hardwork of the federation and the dedication of the wrestlers towards improving Nigeria’s influence in international wrestling.