2020 UTME: JAMB To Register Only Candidates With National Identification Number

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that all candidates that wish to take the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) must have the National Identification Number (NIN).

In a series of tweets, the examination board urged Prospective candidates to visit the nearest @nimc_ng office for their capturing.

“The Board would ONLY register candidates with NIN.

“All payments on JAMB Services are made directly to the Board’s TSA.

” Please be informed that the Board frowns on any form of financial dealings between candidates and staff.

“Therefore, candidates involved in any financial transaction with a staff of the Board should notify the Board immediately and also provide any useful information about such staff for necessary action”.