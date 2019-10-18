Soldiers Kill Bandit, Rescue Three Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Army on Friday killed one suspected bandit along the Abuja- Kaduna Highway during an operation.

The troop during the operation also rescued three villagers who were abducted from their farms on Wednesday in Maro village along the expressway.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations of One Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna State, Colonel Ezindu Idimah said in a statement, that the troops acting on credible information, raided the hideout of the kidnappers inside the bush where they held the farmers and engaged them in a gun battle.

He explained that one of the bandits was killed during the exchange of fire while other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds, leaving behind their victims.

The rescued farmers have been reunited with their families while One AK 47 rifle with two 7.62 special ammunition were recovered from the bandits.