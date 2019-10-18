Gunmen Invade Katsina Village, Cart Away Dozens Of Cattle

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly invaded Kadobe village of Daddara town in Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina state, carting away dozens of cattle along with 128 goats.

The state police command confirmed the incidence in a press statement through its spokesman, Alhaji Gambo Isah saying that with regards to the issue the command received a distress call last night at about 05:51hrs.

According to the statement, joint patrol teams consisting Operations Puff Adder and Sharan Daji were mobilised to the scene and gave the bandits a hot chase and blocked all possible exits routes.

READ ALSO: Four Commuters Burnt To Death In Ondo Crash

“In the spur of the moment the teams engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and succeeded in dislodging them”.

The statement further added that “the teams recovered ninety nine (99) cows, one hundred and twenty eight (128) sheep and one donkey,” the statement partly read.

As investigation is ongoing with a view to trace and arrest the unrepentant bandits, the rustled animals were finally returned and handed over to the owner, one Tasi’u Hamisu.