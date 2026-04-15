Malumfashi School For The Deaf Wins Katsina Para-Games Schools Competition

The School for the Deaf, Malumfashi, has emerged as the overall winner of the just-concluded maiden edition of Governor Dikko Radda’s Para-Games School Competition 2026.

The two-day inclusive sports competition, held on Tuesday at the School for the Blind, Katsina, featured six selected schools housing people with special needs.

The Malumfashi School for the Deaf clinched seven gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals to emerge victorious among the participating schools.

Katsina School for the Blind and Deaf came second with six gold, eight silver, and nine bronze medals.

Similarly, Community School for the Blind, Daura, emerged third, winning three gold, one silver, and one bronze medals, respectively.

The Malumfashi School for the Deaf received a gold trophy and medals, the Katsina School for the Blind and Deaf was presented with a silver trophy along with medals, while Community School for the Blind, Daura, received bronze medals.

Other participating schools were the School for the Deaf and Blind, Kofar Soro; Government College Katsina (GCK), and Katsina College Katsina (KCK), who participated in the para-soccer sports competition.

Speaking shortly after the decorations of the winners, the Special Adviser to the President on people with special needs, Muhammad Abba, commended the effort and foresight of the Katsina State Government for organising the competition, which he said was the first of its kind in the 19 states of northern Nigeria.

Abba, while acknowledging Katsina State for winning the para-soccer games in the just concluded National Para-Games in Abuja, announced that the presidency was really proud of the current state leadership for instilling a sense of belonging in the lives of people with special needs.

Governor Radda, who was represented by the sports commissioner, Surajo Abukur, at the closing ceremony of the competition, noted with appreciation the commitment, dedication, and resilience of the people with special needs and their officials for the sportsmanship exhibited throughout the two days of the competition.

Abukur stated that the governor had ordered all-inclusivity in sports to enable all to participate and contribute their quota, promoting sporting activities in the state.

The Governor Dikko Radda First Edition of the Para School Games Competition was initiated by the Katsina State Government through the Katsina State Sports Council to promote inclusive sports among students with special needs.

The maiden edition brought together students from different schools to compete in a variety of sporting activities, including football for the blind and deaf, hunting for the blind, para-soccer, athletics (track and field events), as well as juvenile shot put, among many other games.

The competition is a strategic initiative aimed at promoting inclusive development and equal opportunities for students with special needs in Katsina State.

The programme provides a platform for the students to actively participate in sports, thereby enhancing their physical fitness, confidence, and social interaction.

Beyond recreation, the competition serves as a tool for talent identification and development, enabling gifted athletes with special needs to be discovered and nurtured for higher levels of competition at the state and national levels.

It also reinforces the government’s commitment to equality, inclusion, and empowerment, while helping to reduce stigma and promote societal acceptance of persons with special needs.

Furthermore, the programme strengthens collaboration among stakeholders in education, sports, and social development, positioning Katsina State as a leader in inclusive sports and youth development initiatives.

Overall, the completion marks a significant step towards building a more inclusive society where every child, regardless of physical ability, has the opportunity to excel and be celebrated.