Four Commuters Burnt To Death In Ondo Crash

A road accident which occurred on Thursday along Owo-Benin Expressway, at Oyoyo Camp, Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State has claimed four lives, while 14 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The four fatalities were said to have been burnt to death in the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the crash which occurred around 1:00 p.m, involved a Toyota bus, carrying 18 passengers, with registration number, MKD 341 XA and a Peugeot J5 bus with number BDG 330 AP.

READ ALSO: Four Niger State Workers Die As Car Crashes Along Mokwa-Batati Road

The 18-passenger bus was said to be heading towards Makurdi, Benue State while the Peugeot bus was coming from Benin, Edo State to Akure, Ondo State.

The eyewitness said “The two buses collided with each other and immediately caught fire. While other victims escaped being burnt, the four unlucky ones got burnt beyond recognition”

The Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph said the injured victims had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Mr Joseph said “It was a case of a head-on collision between the two vehicles involved in the accident. We could not get the names and addresses of the drivers of the two vehicles.”

Also confirming the accident, the Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo State Sector Command, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide said immediately the accident occurred, men of the corps moved to the scene of the crash where they took the victims to the hospital.