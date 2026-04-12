Radda Opens Two Stabilization Centres, Orders Crackdown On Misuse Of Child Nutrition Supplies

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina on Sunday flagged off new stabilisation and Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP) centres as part of measures to tackle child malnutrition in the state.

The new centres, according to Governor Radda, would provide free treatment and care for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, while the OTP sites would ensure early detection and treatment at the community level.

He also announced the establishment of two stabilisation centres in Daura and Baure LGAs alongside 60 OTP sites across 12 local government areas, namely, Funtua, Danja, Malumfashi, Ingawa, Bindawa, Dutsi, Kusada, Charanchi, Rimi, Mani, Mashi and Kankia

The governor, while speaking during the flag-off ceremony held in Baure Local Government Area, said the initiative reflects his administration’s commitment to protect children and improve access to healthcare services.

“These communities have been underserved for too long. Today, that gap is being closed, and that injustice is being addressed,” he said.

The governor, however, raised concern over the misuse of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food meant for malnourished children, warning that anyone found diverting or selling the product would face legal action.

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“I have approved a mobile court to handle such cases. Any healthcare worker, community member, or individual found diverting or selling RUTF will face immediate legal action, and there will be no exceptions,” he added.

He stressed that anyone found buying RUTF illegally will have the items seized and face the consequences of their actions.

This development is a fallout of a high-level conference on mobilising stakeholders against malnutrition which was attended by Governor Radda in November 2025 in Abuja.

During the conference, the Katsina State Government received a £10 million pledge from the European Union to combat malnutrition.

Governor Radda commended development partners, including UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières, for supporting the state’s nutrition programme.

He equally extended his commendation to the multi-sectoral committee and the technical sub-committee whose dedication, professionalism and sense of duty made the historic achievement possible.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary at the State Ministry of Health, Lawal Rabe, disclosed that the governor has approved ₦700 million as a counterpart fund for the World Bank Accelerated Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRIN 20) to strengthen nutrition interventions across the state.

Rabe noted that the health sector remains a key priority of the administration, adding that the government is upgrading several primary healthcare centres into general hospitals to improve access to quality services.

According to him, projects are ongoing in Zango, Baure, Mai’adua, Dandume and other parts of the state, commending the governor for his continued support and commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

In her welcome address, the chairperson of the State Nutrition Committee, Ruqayya Usman, said the government has expanded access to nutrition services across 12 local government areas.

She explained that 60 OTP sites have been established in areas that previously had no access to such services, improving early detection and treatment of malnutrition.

Ruqayya added that over 600 community volunteers have also been trained to identify malnourished children early, while more than 300 health workers have been equipped to support service delivery.

She said new and upgraded stabilisation centres now provide free treatment, improved facilities and support for carers. According to her, accountability measures have also been introduced to ensure that nutrition supplies reach the intended beneficiaries.

She noted that the initiative reflects strong leadership and a clear commitment to tackling malnutrition across the state.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Baure LGA, Saminu Sulaiman, said the stabilisation centres will prevent people from going to the neighbouring Niger Republic for medical attention.

The chairman also expressed gratitude to the state government for upgrading and revitalising several primary health centres and renovating schools in the areas.