We Will Not Rest Until Nigeria Is Safe, Says Olonisakin

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, has given assurance that the Nigerian Armed Forces will not rest until the lives and properties of the citizens are secured.

He stated this on Saturday in his speech as the Special Guest of Honour at the Passing Out Parade of the 78 Regular Recruits Intake of the Nigerian Army.

General Olonisakin said, “Nigeria is currently facing numerous security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“I wish to state that these security challenges will soon come to an end as we will not rest on our oars until the country is safe for all of us.”

The Chief of Defence Staff was pleased that the recruitment of 5,000 personnel into the Nigerian Army would go a long way to tackle the security challenges in the country.

He asked the newly recruited soldiers to be good ambassadors of the army, the military and Nigeria in general.

General Olonisakin noted, “Today marks yet another chapter in the history of this great institution (the Depot) and the country in general.

“I am glad that Depot Nigerian Army has continued to evolve innovative ways of improving the standard in the training of personnel for the Nigerian Army.”

“This realistic and result oriented training that is being imparted in young recruits here has been yielding positive results.

“This is evident by the robust fighting spirit displayed by our soldiers in various theatres of operations,” he stressed.

The defence chief congratulated the new soldiers and challenged them that upon concluding their training at the Depot, much was expected from them in terms of contributing to the efforts to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

He also advised them not to relent but improve their competencies individually and collectively by undergoing various training and courses.

General Olonisakin commended the Federal Government and others who have been supporting the military one way or the other in the fight against insurgency and other forms of crimes in the country.

The event which held at the Depot Nigerian Army in Kaduna State was attended by top military officers and government officials among others.