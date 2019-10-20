My ‘Impeachment’ As Kogi Deputy Governor Is Unconstitutional, Says Achuba

The impeached deputy governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba has described his purported impeachment by the State House of Assembly as unconstitutional.

Elder Achuba also described the impeachment as an illegality that will not stand the test of time.

The embattled former deputy governor disclosed this in a press conference shortly after moving out of the official residence of the deputy governor in Lokoja the state capital.

He said swearing in anyone else will amount to continuation of illegality being perpetrated by Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to mr Achuba he described his ordeal as the height of the disobedience of the rule of law which should be the major driver in a democracy.

He further disclosed tto pressmen that even as a sitting deputy governor he was treated like a common criminal, held under house arrest, his house disconnected from the public power source.

He described the treatment given to him as completely illegal and inhumane, adding that the situation in Kogi is a shame and an insult to the state, and nation in general.

While insisting that he remains the Kogi State deputy governor, he described the sitting by the State Assembly that impeached him as Kangaroo, saying their process goes contrary to section 181 of the 1999 constitution.