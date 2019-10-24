Taraba Assembly, Agencies Decry Inadequate Security Personnel, Equipment

Members of Taraba State House of Assembly and heads of security agencies in the state have decried the inadequacy of security personnel to tackle the challenges in the state.

This formed part of the recommendations made at the end of a closed-door meeting between the lawmakers and security chiefs in the state.

The interactive session held on Wednesday at the State House of Assembly complex in Jalingo, the state capital.

In the communique issued at the end of the meeting, the lawmakers and security chiefs urged the state government to consider procuring trackers to aid security activities.

They also called for the procurement of other necessary surveillance equipment needed to enable security agencies in the state to effectively combat kidnappings and other challenges.

READ ALSO: FEC Sets Deadline For Payment Of New Minimum Wage Arrears

A member of Assembly representing Nguroje Constituency and House Committee Chairman on Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Mohammed Bashir, read the communique to reporters.

The communique was jointly signed by members of the State Assembly and the security chiefs.

Part of it read, “The meeting lamented the inadequacy of security personnel in the state who will more effectively tackle security challenges generally.

“That despite the fact that Taraba State is the most peaceful state in the north-east sub-region, the rate of kidnapping in the state calls for more effective surveillance by the security organisations to completely reduce the menace.

“The meeting particularly emphasised the need for the state to procure trackers and other necessary machinery and equipment needed to combat criminality in the state.

“The meeting further noted that the security outfits need logistics (vehicles) to enable them to patrol the entire state to check security breaches in the state.

“The meeting called upon the state government to install street lights within Jalingo and other major urban areas in the state, so as to prevent criminals from hiding in the dark to perpetrate their heinous crimes.”