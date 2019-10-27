AMAA2019: Winners Emerge At Africa Movie Academy Awards

Advertisement

Winner are beginning to emerge at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2019. 

This is the 15th year of the Africa Movie Academy and the 2019 nominations and eventual winners have been much anticipated even as the awards hold today in Lagos.

On the 18th of September 2019, the Africa Movie Academy announced its nominations for the 2019 AMA Awards. The nominations was announced via a live broadcast by the president of the AMAA 2019 Jury Asantewa Adetunji.

From the live event in Lagos, below are some of the winners.

1. Best short Animation: Choices (Nigeria)

2. Best documentary: Khartoum Offside (Sudan)

3. Best film in African language: Rafiki (Kenya)

4. Best Film by an African In Diaspora: Rattle Snake

5. Best Diaspora short film: Bail (UK)

6. Best Diaspora Documentary: My Friend Fela (Brasil)

7. Best Diaspora narrative feature: Hero from Trinidad and Tobago/Canada

8. Best production Design: Redemption (Mozambique)

9. Best Costume Design: Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda)

10. Best makeup: Mercy of the jungle

N/B: Shakira Kibirige is the first to win two awards so far tonight. Both awards are for her work on “Mercy of the Jungle”. The first award was for Best Costume Design and the second for Best Makeup.

Shakira Kibirige strikes a pose with one of her awards.

11. Best soundtrack: Mabata Bata (Mozambique)

12. Best Visual Effects: Delivery Boy, Nigeria

13. Best sound: Sew The Winter In My Skin (South Africa)

14. Best cinematography: sew the winter to my skin

15. Best editing: Rafiki Kenya

16. Best Screenplay: Redemption, (Mozambique)

17. Best Nigerian Film: King Of Boys

Sola sobowale and Toni Tones receive prize for King of boys, best Nigerian film

18. Best actor in a supporting role: Jarid Geduld

19. Best Actress Supporting Role: Adesua Etomi (King of boys)

20. Best Actor: Marc Zinga for Mercy of the jungle

21. Best actress: Sola Sobowale

22. Best Director for First Feature film: Blitz The Ambassador for The Burial Of Kojo

23. Best Director: Jahmi X.T Qubeka



