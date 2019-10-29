Advertisement

CBN, Security Agencies, Textile Association Sign MoU To Produce Uniforms Locally

Channels Television  
Updated October 29, 2019
The Central Bank of Nigeria has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the Uniformed Services, Textile and Garment Factory Association in a bid to promote locally made fabrics and encourage Nigerian cotton farmers.

The agreement was sealed on Tuesday under the Cotton, Textile and Garment Industry Resuscitation Project.

Other beneficiaries of the project include The Cotton Ginners Association of Nigeria and The National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN).

In attendance were the Governors of Central Bank; Cross Rivers State, Kaduna, Gombe, Godwin Emefiele, Ben Ayade, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Manassah Daniel Jatau respectively.

Others were the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar.

