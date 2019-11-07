Security Operatives Repel Boko Haram Attack In Damaturu

Some suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attempted to infiltrate into Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

The Commissioner of Police in Yobe, Mr Yahaya Abubakar, confirmed this to Channels Television on Thursday.

He explained that the attack was averted following intelligence gathered about the suspicious movement of the insurgents ahead of the incident.

Abubakar stated that a joint team of security operatives from the Police Command and troops of the Nigerian Army supported by two fighter jets stormed the area early enough, leading to the feat recorded.

He added that there was no casualty on the side of the security operatives.

The police commissioner said, “We were told of their movement from Mafa community in Borno State.

“The security personnel – both military and police; we mobilised ourselves and have successfully repelled the attack. everywhere is calm now.”

The spokesman for the 27 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army, Captain Njoka Irabor, also confirmed the attack to Channels Television.