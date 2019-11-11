Gunmen Reportedly Abduct Two Lecturers In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted two lecturers in Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occurred last week in Mahuta community of Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Although the Kaduna State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident, both victims are brothers from the Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State.

A spokesman for the Kebbi State Indigenes Association in Kaduna State, Garba Muhammad, confirmed the kidnap to Channels Television on Monday.

He gave the names of the two abducted lecturers as Dr Adamu Chinoko of the Department of Agriculture at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Dr Umar Chinoko of the Department of Microbiology at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

According to Garba, Adamu was the first to be kidnapped by the gunmen on Thursday last week who later demanded N2 million ransom and motorcycle.

He explained that the victim’s brother, Umar who went to deliver the ransom to the kidnappers on Sunday, was later held back by the bandits who demanded N5 million ransom for their release.

Garba said the families of the victims have contacted the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Police Command about the incident, with a view to rescuing them.