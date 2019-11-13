At Least 13 Dead In Slovakia Bus Crash – Fire Service

At least 13 people died and 20 were injured when a bus crashed into a truck in western Slovakia on Wednesday, the fire service told AFP.

“I can confirm the death of 13 people and 20 injuries in an accident near Nitrianske Hrnciarovce where a bus and a truck collided,” said Zuzana Farkasova, spokeswoman for Slovak firefighters and rescuers.

Rescuers said on their Facebook page they expected the number of casualties to increase.

“Some 30 firefighters are at the scene to help the injured,” they added.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of the Nitra city, a regional capital some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Bratislava.

Farkasova said police helicopters had been deployed.

Slovakia was hit by heavy rain on Wednesday.