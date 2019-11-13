Advertisement

At Least 13 Dead In Slovakia Bus Crash – Fire Service

Channels Television  
Updated November 13, 2019

 

At least 13 people died and 20 were injured when a bus crashed into a truck in western Slovakia on Wednesday, the fire service told AFP.

“I can confirm the death of 13 people and 20 injuries in an accident near Nitrianske Hrnciarovce where a bus and a truck collided,” said Zuzana Farkasova, spokeswoman for Slovak firefighters and rescuers.

Rescuers said on their Facebook page they expected the number of casualties to increase.

READ ALSO: Chaos In Hong Kong As Pro-Democracy Protests ‘Blossom Everywhere’

“Some 30 firefighters are at the scene to help the injured,” they added.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of the Nitra city, a regional capital some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Bratislava.

Farkasova said police helicopters had been deployed.

Slovakia was hit by heavy rain on Wednesday.



More on World News

Turkey’s Erdogan Calls Macron’s NATO Comments ‘Unacceptable’

Trump Says Will Make Decision On Auto Tariffs ‘Very Soon’

Trump Says ‘Too Busy’ To Watch ‘Witch Hunt’ Impeachment Hearing

Trump ‘Not Watching’ Impeachment Hearing – White House Spokeswoman

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement