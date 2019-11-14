Bayelsa Election: APC Is Still In Race, Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole says the party is still in the Bayelsa governorship race as the judgment sacking its candidate, David Lyon cannot stand.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Comrade Oshiomhole said the party has instructed its lawyers to file for a stay of execution against the judgment.

He appealed to the people of Bayelsa to remain resolute and maintain their position to peacefully vote out the peoples’ Democratic Party on Saturday the 16th of November.

He added that the Court of Appeal has granted a stay of execution on the sacking of the running mate of Mr. Lyon as he is now free to contest the governorship election.