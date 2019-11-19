Suspected Thugs Kill PDP Woman Leader In Kogi

The Woman Leader of Wada/Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward, Mrs Acheju Abuh has been reported killed after some suspected political thugs burnt her alive in her home on Monday.

The thugs according to reports arrived Mrs Abuh’s house around 2.00 p.m. and surrounded the house, poured petrol on the building before setting it ablaze.

The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Kogi State, Faruk Adejoh-Audu during an interview on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily pointed accusing fingers at the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who he claimed killed Mrs Abuh as a mark ‘celebration.’

“The woman was killed after the announcement of result on Monday. APC supporters were jubilating and part of their celebration was to surround her house and set the house ablaze,” he said.

He added that the attackers shut the doors and window to Mrs Abuh’s house during the attack and ensured she didn’t have a way of escape.

Kogi State Governor also on the programme, however, dismissed Audu’s claim that the attackers were APC members.

The governor said the PDP woman leader was attacked by PDP supporters.

“The particular incident he reported, after declaration of this victory, jubilation erupted everywhere. But in that particular location a supporter stabbed PDP woman leader.

“The people took law into their hands, however the police is going to investigate that, we are not going to spare anybody,” governor Bello said.

The governor also promised that everyone found guilt of committing crimes will brought into justice.