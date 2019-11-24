CAF Nominates Osimhen, Ndidi, Ighalo For 2019 Mens Footballer Awards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has nominated Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi for the 2019 CAF Men Footballer of the Year.

The three players were shortlisted alongside Mohammed Salah of Egypt and 26 others.

The 28th edition of the annual football awards will hold on January 7, 2020, in Egypt.

In the women’s category, Asisat Oshoala is shortlisted alongside Uchenna Kanu, Chiamaka Nnadozie and seven others.

Samuel Chukwueze and Osimhen also made the list of Youth Player of the Year category, fighting it out with 14 others including Moussa Ndiaye of Senegal.

The list of nominees is compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals.

See the full list of nominees for CAF Awards 2019 below:

African Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)

Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)

Mahmoud Hassan”Trezeguet” (Egypt & Aston Villa)

Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d’Ivoire & Arsenal)

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

Wilfried Zaha (Côte d’Ivoire & Crystal Palace)

Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )

Ange N’Guessan (Côte d’Ivoire & Tenerife)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)

Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)

Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda & Simba)

Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia & Zamalek)

Fousseny Coulibaly (Cote d’Ivoire & Esperance)

Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance)

Herenilson (Angola & Petro de Luanda)

Ismail El Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Jean Marc Makusu (DR Congo & AS VITA)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain)

Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt & Zamalek)

Meddie Kagere (Rwanda & Simba)

Meschack Elia (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Themba Zwane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Trésor Mputu (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Walid El Karti (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Amadou Haidara (Mali & RB Leipzig)

Amadou Sagna (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Enock Mwepu (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal & Watford)

Krépin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

Moussa Ndiaye (Senegal & Excellence Foot)

Musa Barrow (Gambia & Atalanta)

Osvaldo Pedro Capemba ‘Capita’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Sekou Koita (Mali & Red Bull Salzburg)

Steve Regis Mvoue (Cameroon & AS Azur Star)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Zito Luvumbo (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Christian Gross (Switzerland – Zamalek)

Corentin Martins (France – Mauritania)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Faouzi Benzarti (Tunisia – Wydad Athletic Club)

Gernot Rohr (Germany – Nigeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

Mounir Jaouani (Morocco – Berkane FC)

Nicolas Dupuis (France – Madagascar)

Pitso Mosimane (South Africa – Mamelodi Sundowns)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Côte d’Ivoire)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

David Ouma (Kenya)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Nigeria

Senegal

Tunisia

African Women’s National Team of the Year