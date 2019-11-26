Advertisement

Four Dead, 150 Injured In Albania Earthquake

Updated November 26, 2019
Emergency workers clear debris at a damaged building in Thumane, 34 kilometres (about 20 miles) northwest of capital Tirana, after an earthquake hit Albania, on November 26, 2019. Four people died and some 150 were slightly injured in Albania after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the strongest in decades, rocked the Balkan country early Tuesday. PHOTO: GENT SHKULLAKU / AFP

 

Four people died and some 150 were slightly injured after a powerful 6.4 magnitude rocked Albania early on Tuesday, authorities said. 

A man in his fifties jumped out of his building in the town of Kurbin in a panic and died, the defence ministry said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were removed from rubble in Thumane, north of the capital Tirana, it said. A fourth body was found in the coastal town of Durres.

At least 150 people with injuries were being treated in hospitals in Tirana and Durres, Health Minister Ogerta Manasterliu said.



