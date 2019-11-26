Advertisement
Four Dead, 150 Injured In Albania Earthquake
Four people died and some 150 were slightly injured after a powerful 6.4 magnitude rocked Albania early on Tuesday, authorities said.
A man in his fifties jumped out of his building in the town of Kurbin in a panic and died, the defence ministry said.
The bodies of a man and a woman were removed from rubble in Thumane, north of the capital Tirana, it said. A fourth body was found in the coastal town of Durres.
At least 150 people with injuries were being treated in hospitals in Tirana and Durres, Health Minister Ogerta Manasterliu said.
More on World News
Advertisement