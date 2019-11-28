E-Nigeria Conference: Buhari Unveils Strategy For Digital Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday unveiled a strategy document aimed to galvanise the nation’s digital economy.

The President unveiled the strategy at the eNigeria conference, exhibition and awards for 2019 held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He also directed development and training of personnel in digital economy across all ministries, departments and agencies.

According to President Buhari, the Digital Economy is globally expanding at a very fast pace and has transitioned from being a luxury to an absolute necessity.

“It is in recognition of this fact that we decided to re-designate the Federal Ministry of Communications as the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy with a mandate to develop and implement a harmonised and well-coordinated digital economy policy and strategy for Nigeria,” he said.

The conference, which is the 12th edition this year, is Nigeria’s annual Information Technology (IT) summit hosted by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Other dignitaries at the event include Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Director-General, NITDA Kashifu Abdullahi; Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Representative of Speaker, Honourable Lado.

Organisers believe that the two-day event which attracts global participation will unlock the country’s potential in the virtual economy.

See photos from the conference below…