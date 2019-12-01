Advertisement

Fire Guts Owode Onirin Market In Ikorodu

Channels Television  
Updated December 1, 2019

 

There’s been a fire outbreak at the Owode Onirin market, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Although the cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained, it was said to have started from one of the shops in the market.

It has, however, been put out by officials of the Lagos State Rescue Unit and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and no lives were lost.

However, valuables were destroyed as 15 shops were affected by the inferno.

Details later…



