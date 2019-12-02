Advertisement

Doherty Emerges As New Chairman For Lagos PDP

Channels Television  
Updated December 2, 2019
Adedeji Doherty (middle wearing white hat) during his swearing-in as new Chairman for Lagos PDP.

 

Mr Adedeji Doherty has been sworn-in as the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

He was sworn into office by the party’s National Vice Chairman south west, Eddy Olafeso.

Doherty becomes the party chairman after Moshood Salvador exited the party to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2019 Governorship election.

He contested for the party’s governorship ticket in 2015 and 2019, but lost to Jimi Agbaje.

The PDP in Lagos State has been enmeshed in series of crisis before and after the 2019 elections. It is taking the party several months to resolve the crisis.



