Napoli Thump Genk To Reach Champions League Last 16

Arkadiusz Milik fired Napoli into the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday with a first half hat-trick that helped see off Genk 4-0.

Pole Milik opened the scoring in the third minute and struck twice more before the break to end a nine-match winless run and ensure passage from Group E in second place, a point behind Liverpool.

Dries Mertens scored the other goal from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining.

AFP