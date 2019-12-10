Advertisement

Napoli Thump Genk To Reach Champions League Last 16

Updated December 10, 2019
Napoli’s Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik (3rdR) celebrates with Napoli’s Spanish forward Jose Callejon (L) after opening the scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Napoli vs Genk on December 10, 2019 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples.
Arkadiusz Milik fired Napoli into the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday with a first half hat-trick that helped see off Genk 4-0.

Pole Milik opened the scoring in the third minute and struck twice more before the break to end a nine-match winless run and ensure passage from Group E in second place, a point behind Liverpool.

Dries Mertens scored the other goal from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining.

